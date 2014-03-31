Swiss leading indicator signals favourable economic outlook

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s economic outlook remains favourable, an index of the country’s economic mood showed on Monday, although it slipped for the first time in a year.

The KOF economic barometer, an indicator of the likely performance of the Swiss economy in about six months’ time, fell to 1.99 points in March from 2.03 points in February, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said.

“Despite the slight decrease, it continues to signal a favourable outlook for the growth of Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the near future,” it said in a statement.

The data echoed a reading of the ZEW investor sentiment index which also fell in March, as economists noted a slight slowing in momentum for exports.

Still, the brighter outlook for the euro zone - Switzerland’s biggest trading partner - is expected to support the Swiss economy over the coming months.

Government forecasts published earlier in March suggest the economy is likely to spring back from a weak fourth quarter and strengthen over the next two years.

At its quarterly policy-setting meeting in March, the Swiss National Bank also sounded slightly more upbeat about the economy’s prospects, saying it would grow around 2.0 percent this year. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)