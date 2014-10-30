Swiss leading indicator points to stable outlook

* KOF barometer rises to 99.8 points vs 99.4 forecast

* Remains just below long-term average of 100 points

* Prospects for the Swiss economy are “unexciting”

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s leading indicator rose towards its long-term average in October, supported by a pick-up in the financial sector, construction and domestic consumption, a survey of the country’s economic mood showed on Thursday.

The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance of the Swiss economy in about six months’ time, rose to 99.8 points in October from a revised 99.3 points in September.

The indicator was just above analysts’ expectations for a reading of 99.4 and remained a whisker below the long-term average of 100 points.

“With a reading close to the long-run average, the perspectives for the Swiss economy are friendly, but unexciting,” KOF economists said in a statement.

The KOF said the financial sector, consumption and construction would provide positive impulses for growth, while the manufacturing and hospitality sectors as well as the international environment would act as a brake.

Other recent data, including the ZEW survey, have suggested the economy is set to stagnate in the coming months, as fears spread that weakness in the euro zone will spill over into the Alpine nation.

But on a brighter note, Swiss exports rose in September, as international demand for watches and precision instruments offset the impact of euro zone stagnation. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, Editing by Crispian Balmer)