Swiss leading indicator falls most since 2011 after franc cap scrapped
February 27, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss leading indicator falls most since 2011 after franc cap scrapped

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s leading economic indicator posted its biggest fall since 2011 in February, after the central bank scrapped its currency cap, sending the franc soaring and hitting business sentiment and order books.

The reading is the first to show fully the impact of Swiss National Bank’s unexpected move to abandon its three-year-old cap on the value of the Swiss franc against the euro on Jan. 15.

The KOF economic barometer, which gives an indication of the likely performance of the economy in about six months’ time, fell six points to 90.1 points in February from a revised 96.1 points in January. That was roughly in line with analysts’ expectations for a reading of 90.0 points.

The survey items reflecting the strongest decline were related to the firms’ order books, KOF economists said in a statement.

“This indicates that the monetary policy shock has already moved beyond the realm of sentiment and is now starting to manifest itself in the real economy,” they said.

A surge in the Swiss franc after the removal of the cap led the KOF institute to predict a contraction for the Swiss economy this year as the country’s exports become far more expensive abroad.

The SNB is expected to keep its main interest rate below zero until at least 2016 and is likely to slash growth forecasts for this year when it convenes next month, a Reuters poll found. (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian)

