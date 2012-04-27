Swiss KOF index signals better times for economy

* KOF barometer at 0.40 in April

* Index forecasts economy in six months’ time

* Economy has escaped contraction even as franc remains strong

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is set to gain momentum in the months ahead, data on Friday showed, a sign of how robust domestic demand has stayed even as the export sector battles the strong Swiss franc and demand constraints in the euro zone, its main market.

The index compiled by the KOF research institute, a gauge of the economy’s expected performance in about six months’ time, rose by to 0.40 points in April up from a revised 0.09 points in the previous month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 0.26 points.

“This is the strongest increase since October 2009 and shows the Swiss economy is gaining momentum again, mainly because of good conditions in Swiss industry and the Swiss construction sector,” said Credit Suisse economist Bjorn Eberhardt.

“The numbers show the economy is coping relatively well with both the strength of the Swiss franc and the turmoil in the euro zone,” Eberhardt said.

Since the onset of the financial crisis, investors seeking a safe haven have piled into the franc, squeezing margins at Swiss exporters and prompting the Swiss National Bank to cap its value at 1.20 to the euro last September to stave off a recession.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said last week that he considers the franc overvalued despite the cap. The franc is still about 30 percent stronger than when Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.

Switzerland earns every second franc abroad, and exporters and the tourism sector have been hit particularly hard by the red-hot currency.

The KOF Institute said in its statement that core gross domestic product (GDP) is in positive territory and on the rise, adding that construction was looking more positive too, with only banking continuing to show flat growth.

Economists at UBS said earlier this week that Switzerland could be headed for a consumption boom.

Although some had predicted a recession due to the strong franc, the economy has so far escaped contraction even as the euro zone, its largest trading partner, faces austere times.

The SNB revised up its growth forecast for the year to around 1 percent.

