Pace of Swiss economic recovery to slow in near future - KOF

* Indicator falls for second month in a row to 102.0

* Manufacturers not as optimistic as in previous months -KOF

* Reading still above long-term average

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Growth in the Swiss economy could be more muted in coming months, a survey of the country’s economic mood showed on Wednesday, with a brighter outlook for the global economy apparently not yet feeding through to manufacturers.

The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance of the Swiss economy in about six months’ time, fell for the second consecutive month in April to 102.0 from a revised 106.3 points, its lowest reading since last June.

“The Swiss economy continues to perform well but the increase could be less powerful in the near future,” the KOF economists said in a statement.

“From a Swiss perspective, the international environment has further brightened slightly. However, this does not give an additional thrust to the Swiss manufacturing sector,” they said.

The reading chimes with other recent indicators suggesting momentum for exports is fading.

Swiss factory activity posted slower growth in March as orders on the books of Swiss manufacturer increased only slightly, while the ZEW investor sentiment index also slipped.

Still, KOF’s economists noted that the indicator remained above its long-term trend and said domestic demand would continue to support the economy.

Government forecasts published in March suggest the economy is likely to spring back from a weak fourth quarter and strengthen over the next two years.

The Swiss National Bank also sounded slightly more upbeat about the economy’s prospects at its last rate-setting meeting, saying it would grow around 2.0 percent this year. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)