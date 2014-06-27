FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss leading indicator signals stable economic outlook
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 27, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss leading indicator signals stable economic outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KOF barometer rises to 100.4 vs 99.1 forecast

* Indicator remains close to long-term average

* Economy should perform “unspectacularly” -KOF

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s economy should remain stable over the next few months with few positive impulses to propel growth, a survey of the country’s economic mood showed on Friday.

The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance of the Swiss economy in about six months’ time, rose slightly in June to 100.4 from a revised 100.1 points in May.

The indicator beat analyst expectations for a fall to 99.1 in a Reuters poll and the KOF Institute said it remains very close to its long-term average.

“Accordingly, during the next few months the Swiss economy can be expected to run unspectacularly,” KOF economists said in a statement.

Other recent indicators have suggested that momentum in the Swiss economy is waning.

Exports slipped in May as sales from the country’s key machinery, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors fell and demand from its main trading partner Europe weakened.

Weak growth in the European Union is expected to hamper Switzerland’s export-orientated economy and prompted the Swiss government to scale back its forecasts for economic growth for this year and next last week.

At its latest monetary policy assessment, the Swiss National Bank also cautioned there were still substantial risks attached to the global economic recovery, but kept its growth forecast for the year unchanged at 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.