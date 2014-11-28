FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss leading indicator eases in Nov, pointing to choppy winter
November 28, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss leading indicator eases in Nov, pointing to choppy winter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy’s leading indicator slipped in November, pointing to choppy growth in the winter months as household spending slows, according to a survey of the economic mood published on Friday.

The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance of the Swiss economy in about six months’ time, slipped to 98.7 points in November from a revised 99.5 points in October.

The indicator missed analysts’ expectations for a reading of 99.4 and remained a whisker below the long-term average of 100.1 points.

“Within the banking sector and in industry, the economic climate has cooled somewhat,” KOF economists said in a statement.

Consumption, which has traditionally kept the Swiss economy humming even as other growth drivers ease off, has fallen significantly, KOF’s economists said.

They added that consumers had become more cautious, with retailers having received hardly any positive impulses.

The reading follows moderate third-quarter industrial order growth and a sharp rise in Swiss exports in October, and comes two weeks before the Swiss National Bank convenes for its monetary policy meeting.

The Swiss franc is still hovering close to the 1.20 per euro upper limit set by the SNB, and dealers have speculated that the bank has intervened to weaken the currency. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

