Swiss leading indicator edges lower but signals steady outlook

* KOF barometer falls to 98.7 points vs 99.4 forecast

* Remains below long-term average of 100 points

* Outlook for the Swiss economy is “cautiously steady”

ZURICH, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s leading economic indicator edged down slightly in December, hurt by the banking and consumption sectors, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The KOF economic barometer, which gives an indication of the likely performance of the economy in about six months’ time, fell to 98.7 points in December from a revised 98.9 points in November.

The indicator was below analysts’ expectations for a reading of 99.4 and below the long-term average of 100 points.

“With this reading, the KOF Economic Barometer stays slightly below its long-term average for the fourth month in a row,” KOF economists said in a statement. “The near-future economic outlook for Switzerland is cautiously steady.”

The KOF said banking and consumption were the main drags on the index, but positive drivers came from the construction sector as well as an improved economic outlook in Germany.

Earlier this month, the government said it expects the economy to strengthen over the next two years, albeit at a slower pace than previously forecast, as it revised down its forecast for growth next year citing an uncertain environment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)