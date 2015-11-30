Swiss economic indicator drops 'clearly below' long-term avg in Nov - KOF

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A leading economic barometer for Switzerland fell below its long-term average in November, signaling a worsening outlook for the Swiss economy, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on Monday.

The reading of 97.9 points was down 2.5 points from an upwardly revised 100.4 points in October. It was the first in seven months in which the indicator stood “clearly below its long-term average” of 100, KOF said.

The decline was driven by pessimism about manufacturing activity, the think tank said, followed by a less pronounced drop in export sentiment, after the Swiss franc’s rise against the euro this year.

“Apparently the Swiss manufacturing sector is still struggling with the franc appreciation shock,” KOF said in the release. “Within the manufacturing sector, the outlook particularly worsened in the metal industry, followed by the electrical industry.”

The country’s biggest lobby for the engineering, electrical and metal industry has said it expected further troubles ahead.

Compared with the previous year, industrial orders fell 5.1 percent and industrial production fell 3.1 percent in the third quarter, data showed last week.

Indicators did not show any significant signals related to the country’s financial and hospitality sectors, KOF said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Larry King)