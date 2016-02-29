Uptick in Swiss KOF indicator shows some optimism amid global gloom

* KOF index 102.4 in February, highest since May

* Exporters hope they have beaten 2015’s forex shock

* Global demand still a risk to Swiss economy

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer edged up in February to its highest since May, suggesting businesses have overcome the worst effects of a surge in the value of the franc last year.

The Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) said on Monday its leading growth indicator, which points to the performance of the economy in about six months’ time, came in at 102.4, up from 100.4 in January, as companies expected margins to stabilize and fewer jobs to be cut after a rocky 2015.

“The barometer is improving because firms believe they have done enough on the price front,” KOF Director Jan-Egbert Sturm said, referring to exporters’ moves to cut prices to compensate for the currency surge. “They hope they can now once again participate in European demand.”

The Swiss National Bank removed a currency peg against the euro of a minimum of 1.20 Swiss francs in January 2015, sending the currency and prices soaring against those of neighbouring competitors.

While some retailers and manufacturers offered a “euro discount”, slashing prices by up to 20 percent to compete with the likes of Germany and France, that squeezed margins, as did higher operational costs.

According to industry lobby Swissmem, one-third of manufacturers in the machine, electrical and electronic and metal sectors suffered a full-year loss, but companies are now more optimistic for the future, KOF said.

UBS economist Alessandro Bee said: “In our view, the Swiss economy is recovering from the Swiss franc shock from last year. It’s not a very fast-paced recovery; it’s rather a sluggish recovery, but we do see improvements in the economy ahead.”

KOF‘S Sturm said the economy had had a slow start to 2016, as pessimistic financial markets translated to disappointments in the real economy.

“The forward-looking indicator (suggests) this weak beginning is not a phase of a new downturn but more of a dip or soft patch,” he said.

A weakening in foreign demand or a further strengthening of the franc caused by any major inflows of money seeking a safe haven in an uncertain global economy could weaken the economic outlook, Sturm said. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)