KOF raises Swiss economic growth forecasts for 2015, 2016
#Switzerland Market Report
June 12, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

KOF raises Swiss economic growth forecasts for 2015, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - The KOF economic research institute expects the Swiss economy to grow by 0.4 percent in 2015 and by 1.3 percent in 2016, it said on Friday, a slight upward revision from its previous forecasts.

“As in its forecast of March, KOF expects a brief recession in Switzerland that will be over in the second half of the year,” KOF economists said in a statement.

KOF economists had previously forecast Switzerland’s economy to grow by 0.2 percent in 2015 and by 1 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

