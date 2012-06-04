Swiss business lobby seeks unity on SNB FX cap

* Group: United front will make cap cheaper to defend

* Ex UBS CEO said at weekend he wanted SNB to end cap

* Swiss growth hit by euro zone crisis

ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s main business lobby urged politicians and industry leaders on Monday to present a united front in support of the Swiss National Bank’s cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc, saying that should make the measure less costly to defend.

Citing the risk of deflation and a recession, the SNB capped the franc on Sept.6. Until recently, strong domestic support for the measure - and calls for the cap to be moved towards 1.25 or 1.30 per euro - have helped the central bank defend the level without having to resort to big foreign exchange interventions.

But with the euro zone crisis flaring up again, the franc is trading just shy of the 1.20 mark, prompting questions about the SNB’s ability to defend the limit.

At the weekend, Oswald Gruebel, the former head of bank UBS , and influential right-wing politician Christoph Blocher said the SNB should ultimately lift the cap, while left-wing politicians have urged the adoption of supplementary measures such as capital controls.

“We expect the cap to remain at 1.20, and that hardly gives the central bank any room to raise rates,” Rudolf Minsch, chief economist of lobby economiesuisse told a conference call.

“It’s very counter-productive to speculate whether the 1.20 could be lifted or not,” Minsch also said. “If politicians and the economy stand united behind the cap, the stance to the markets is more credible and it’s less expensive to defend.”

Blocher, a long time foe of former SNB chief Philipp Hildebrand, was a vehement critic of the SNB’s policy to try to weaken the franc in 2010, when it launched large currency interventions and ran up a large annual loss as a result.

Preliminary data for the SNB’s forex reserves for April will be published on Thursday. With the safe-haven franc trading just shy of the 1.20 mark as markets grow increasingly nervous, there has been speculation the central bank may have had to spend more to defend the limit.

Minsch was speaking as economiesuisse presented its latest economic forecasts.

It sees Swiss growth of 0.9 percent for this year, up from an earlier forecast of 0.5 percent, and 0.8 percent in 2013.

Exports are expected to contract by 0.6 percent this year and by 1.0 percent next year as the strong franc and slackness in the euro zone, Switzerland’s biggest trading partner, weighs.

Economiesuisse expects prices to fall 0.4 percent this year and rise 0.3 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Ron Askew)