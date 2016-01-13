FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland extends short-time work programme amid strong franc
#Switzerland Market Report
January 13, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Switzerland extends short-time work programme amid strong franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland is expanding a programme aimed at giving companies more flexibility to manage lean economic times by temporarily reducing workers’ hours and pay, saying the move will give them more room to navigate the continued strong Swiss franc.

Starting on Feb. 1, companies will be able to pay their employees under so-called short-time work rules for a maximum of 18 months, up from the current 12-month period, the government said on Wednesday in a statement. Workers get compensation for part of the shortfall.

The change is valid through July 21, 2017, it said.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
