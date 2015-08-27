FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss Q2 industry orders down 2.4 pct yr/yr
#Switzerland Market Report
August 27, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Swiss Q2 industry orders down 2.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 2.4 percent in
the second quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
    Industrial production fell 2.5 percent against the
year-earlier period, while orders on hand slipped 1.7 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
                              Q2 2015   Q1 2015     
    Industrial production
    Pct change yr/yr             -2.5      -0.9       
     
    New orders
    Pct change yr/yr             -2.4      -4.8       
     
    Orders on hand
    Pct change yr/yr             -1.7      -6.8       
    Sales
    Pct change yr/yr             -5.0      -1.9       
     
    
    KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT
    * "Secondary sector production (industry and construction)
fell in the second quarter 2015, in comparison with the same
quarter a year earlier, by 2.5 percent"
    * "In comparison with the previous year, industrial
production declined in April by 1.4 percent, registered an
increase in May of 6.6 percent, and then fell again in June
(-11.0 percent)."
    
    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
German, Eikon users can click on: here
 
    
    MARKET REACTION
    For any market reaction, click on, or 
<0#FES:>.
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
