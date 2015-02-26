TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders rise 2.5 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, rose 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Industrial production rose 2.7 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 6.8 percent.
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr 2.7 -0.4
New orders
Pct change yr/yr 2.5 0.0
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 6.8 -2.0
Sales
Pct change yr/yr 1.8 -1.1
* “Compared with last year production rose 5.3 percent in October, rose 4.3 percent in November and fell 1.2 percent in December.”
* “The sector ‘Production of pharmaceutical products’ recorded the biggest rise in the reported quarter with an increase of 12.4 percent, while the sector ‘Automotive construction’ saw the biggest drop at -10.1 percent.”
