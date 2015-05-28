TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders down 5 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.0 percent in the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Industrial production -0.5 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 0.1 percent.
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -0.5 2.7
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -5.0 2.5
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 0.1 6.8
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -1.6 1.8
* “Industrial production in the secondary sector [which includes construction] declined by 0.8 percent in 1st quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier.”
* “These are some of the provisional results from the Federal Statistical Office.”
