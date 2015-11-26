FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders fall 5.1 pct yr/yr
#Intel
November 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders fall 5.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Q2 Orders on hand to -6.1 from -5.1)

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.1 percent in the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Industrial production fell 3.1 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 4.4 percent.

KEY FIGURES

(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)

Q3 ‘15 Q2 ‘15

Industrial production

Pct change yr/yr -3.1 -2.2

New orders

Pct change yr/yr -5.1 -6.3

Orders on hand

Pct change yr/yr 4.4 -6.1

Sales

Pct change yr/yr -6.2 -4.7

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT

* “Production in the secondary sector declined by 3.1% in 3rd quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier”

* “Industrial turnover fell in July by 4.4% in comparison with the previous year, and also fell in August (-9.6%) and in September (-5.1%). For the whole of 3rd quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier, turnover registered a decline of 6.4%.”

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on:

here

MARKET REACTION

For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>.

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
