OFFICIAL CORRECTION-TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders fall 5.1 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.1 percent in the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Industrial production fell 3.1 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 4.4 percent.
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q3 ‘15 Q2 ‘15
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -3.1 -2.2
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -5.1 -6.3
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 4.4 -6.1
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -6.2 -4.7
* “Production in the secondary sector declined by 3.1% in 3rd quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier”
* “Industrial turnover fell in July by 4.4% in comparison with the previous year, and also fell in August (-9.6%) and in September (-5.1%). For the whole of 3rd quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier, turnover registered a decline of 6.4%.”
