TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders fall 7.7 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Industrial production fell 4.5 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 2.6 percent.
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -4.5 -3.2
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -7.7 -6.7
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 2.6 0.2
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -7.1 -6.4
