FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders fall 7.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 25, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders fall 7.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Industrial production fell 4.5 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 2.6 percent.

KEY FIGURES

(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)

Q4 2015 Q3 2015

Industrial production

Pct change yr/yr -4.5 -3.2

New orders

Pct change yr/yr -7.7 -6.7

Orders on hand

Pct change yr/yr 2.6 0.2

Sales

Pct change yr/yr -7.1 -6.4

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on:

here

MARKET REACTION

For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>.

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.