TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders falls 2.2 pct yr/yr
#Switzerland Market Report
May 26, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders falls 2.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 2.2 percent in
the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
    Industrial production rose 1 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand fell 0.8 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
                          Q1 '16   Q4 '15
                                   
 Industrial production                   
 Pct change yr/yr         1.0        -4.3
                                   
 New orders                              
 Pct change yr/yr         -2.2       -7.4
                                   
 Orders on hand                          
 Pct change yr/yr         -0.8       -7.0
                                   
 Sales                                   
 Pct change yr/yr         -2.0       -7.5
                                   
 
    
    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
German, Eikon users can click on:
    
here
    
    MARKET REACTION
    For any market reaction, click on, or 
<0#FES:>.
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
