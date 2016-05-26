TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders falls 2.2 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 2.2 percent in the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Industrial production rose 1 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand fell 0.8 percent. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q1 '16 Q4 '15 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr 1.0 -4.3 New orders Pct change yr/yr -2.2 -7.4 Orders on hand Pct change yr/yr -0.8 -7.0 Sales Pct change yr/yr -2.0 -7.5 For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)