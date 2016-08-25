FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Swiss Q2 industry orders -5.6 pct yr/yr
#Switzerland Market Report
August 25, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Swiss Q2 industry orders -5.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Orders to Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.6 percent year
on year in the second quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics
Office said on Thursday.
    Industrial production fell 1.2 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand rose 2.3 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction,
adjusted for working days) 
 
                          Q2 '16  Q1 '16
                                  
 Industrial production                    
 Pct change yr/yr         -1.2         1.2
                                  
 New orders                               
 Pct change yr/yr         -5.6        -2.3
                                  
 Orders on hand                           
 Pct change yr/yr          2.3        -1.6
                                  
 Sales                                    
 Pct change yr/yr         -2.3        -1.7
                                  
    
    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
German, Eikon users can click on:
    
here
 
    
    MARKET REACTION
    For any market reaction, click on, or 
<0#FES:>.
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
