3 months ago
TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders -4.6 pct yr/yr
May 23, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders -4.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ZURICH, May 23 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 4.6 percent in
the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Tuesday.
    Industrial production also fell 1.3 percent against the
previous year, while orders on hand rose 3.2 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
 
                          Q1 2017  Q4 2016
                                   
 Industrial production                     
 Pct change yr/yr         -1.3         -0.3
                                   
 New orders                                
 Pct change yr/yr         -4.6         -4.1
                                   
 Orders on hand                            
 Pct change yr/yr         3.2          -2.6
                                   
 Sales                                     
 Pct change yr/yr         -1.6         -1.2
                                   
    
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

