FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss non-farm payrolls rise in Q3
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
November 26, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss non-farm payrolls rise in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s non-farm payrolls rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 4.122 million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

In the second quarter the figure was 4.072 mln, up 1.2 pct from the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 y/y change

(mln) (pct)

Payrolls 4.122 1.9

Industrial sector 1.055 1.3

Services sector 3.067 2.1

(pts) Vacancies index 46.0 -5.5 Employm. outlook index 1.02 -0.6

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.