TABLE-Swiss non-farm payrolls rise in Q3

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s non-farm payrolls rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 4.122 million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
In the second quarter the figure was 4.072 mln, up 1.2 pct from the year-earlier quarter.
Q3 y/y change
(mln) (pct)
Payrolls 4.122 1.9
Industrial sector 1.055 1.3
Services sector 3.067 2.1
(pts) Vacancies index 46.0 -5.5 Employm. outlook index 1.02 -0.6
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...