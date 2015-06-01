FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss industry shows signs of recovery in May, order books expand
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 1, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss industry shows signs of recovery in May, order books expand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - Swiss manufacturing showed signs of recovering in May despite a strong Swiss franc, data showed on Monday, with order books perking up for the first time since the central bank abandoned a cap on the franc more than four months ago.

The Swiss Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.4 points in May, below the 50.0 point threshold that separates expansion from contraction. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers’ association and Credit Suisse.

“Industrial momentum appears to have only marginally slowed,” the report said.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast contraction to slow in May to a reading of 48.4 points, from 47.9 in the previous month.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro on Jan. 15, exposing the export-reliant economy to a surge in the franc, which makes Swiss exports more expensive.

Growth contracted in the first quarter as a result, the first to cover the period immediately after the cap’s removal, raising the prospect of Switzerland entering recession - defined as two straight quarters of negative growth - for the first time since 2009.

However, a leading indicator pointed to an economic recovery towards the end of this year, tempering concerns that the country might slip into recession.

The PMI index tracking orders, a sign of future production, rose by 4.7 points to a reading of 51.4, suggesting that a host of measures companies have taken to fight the strong franc such as discounts from suppliers and cutting staff are taking hold.

However, the subindex for employment fell to 40.7 points, its lowest since the financial crisis.

Despite the removal of the cap, the mood among exporting firms indicates that the economy will hold up better than expected. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.