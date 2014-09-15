TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 1.2 pct yr/yr in Aug

ZURICH, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 1.2 percent in August from a year ago and were 0.2 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said producer prices fell 0.9 percent year-on-year, while import prices also fell 1.9 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013 Combined index 97.3 97.5 98.5 change yr/yr -1.2 -0.8 0.2 change mth/mth -0.2 0.0 0.2 Producer price index 98.1 98.3 99.0 change yr/yr -0.9 -0.6 0.3 change mth/mth -0.2 -0.1 0.0 Import price index 95.7 95.8 97.5 change yr/yr -1.9 -1.3 0.0 change mth/mth -0.2 0.1 0.5 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.8 -0.7 0.1

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.4 -1.4 0.4

