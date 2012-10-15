FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.3 pct yr/yr in Sept
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.3 pct yr/yr in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 15 - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.3 percent in September from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said producer prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year, while import prices rose 0.1 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Sept 2011 Combined index 98.7 98.3 98.4 change yr/yr 0.3 -0.1 -2.0 change mth/mth 0.3 0.5 -0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.7 98.4 change yr/yr 0.4 0.3 -1.9 change mth/mth 0.1 0.3 -0.1 Import price index 98.3 97.5 98.2 change yr/yr 0.1 -1.0 -2.2 change mth/mth 0.8 0.9 -0.3 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.1 0.1 -2.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -2.2 -2.4 -3.3

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median 0.2

High 0.3

Low 0.0

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.