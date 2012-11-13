TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.4 pct yr/yr in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.4 percent in October from a year ago and were 0.1 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

It said producer prices rose 0.5 percent year-on-year, while import prices rose 0.3 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Oct ‘12 Sept ‘12 Oct ‘11 Combined index 98.6 98.7 98.1 change yr/yr 0.4 0.3 -1.8 change mth/mth -0.1 0.3 -0.2 Producer price index 98.8 98.8 98.3 change yr/yr 0.5 0.4 -1.8 change mth/mth 0.0 0.1 -0.1 Import price index 98.0 98.3 104.2 change yr/yr 0.3 0.1 -1.8 change mth/mth -0.3 0.8 -0.5 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.3 0.1 -2.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.0 -2.2 -3.5

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median 0.5

High 0.9

Low 0.0

BACKGROUND

