TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 1.2 pct yr/yr in Nov
December 13, 2012

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 1.2 pct yr/yr in Nov

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices rose 1.2 percent in November from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices rose 1.5 percent year-on-year, while import prices rose 0.7 percent.

KEY FIGURES

NOV 2012 OCT 2012 NOV 2011 Combined index 98.5 98.6 97.3 change yr/yr 1.2 0.4 -2.4 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 -0.8 Producer price index 99.0 98.8 97.5 change yr/yr 1.5 0.5 -2.2 change mth/mth 0.1 0.0 -0.8 Import price index 97.5 98.0 96.9 change yr/yr 0.7 0.3 -2.8 change mth/mth -0.4 -0.3 -0.8 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 1.5 0.3 -2.6

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.2 -1.0 -4.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
