TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.8 pct yr/yr in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.8 percent in January from a year ago and were 0.1 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

It said producer prices rose 1.2 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.1 percent.

KEY FIGURES

JAN 2013 DEC 2012 JAN 2011 Combined index 98.4 98.6 97.7 change yr/yr 0.8 1.0 -2.4 change mth/mth -0.1 0.1 0.0 Producer price index 99.0 99.1 97.8 change yr/yr 1.2 1.3 -2.3 change mth/mth -0.1 0.1 0.0 Import price index 97.3 97.5 97.4 change yr/yr -0.1 0.1 -2.6 change mth/mth -0.3 0.0 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 1.3 1.4 -2.6

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -0.2 0.0 -3.9

