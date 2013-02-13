FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.8 pct yr/yr in Jan
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
February 13, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.8 pct yr/yr in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.8 percent in January from a year ago and were 0.1 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

It said producer prices rose 1.2 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.1 percent.

KEY FIGURES

JAN 2013 DEC 2012 JAN 2011 Combined index 98.4 98.6 97.7 change yr/yr 0.8 1.0 -2.4 change mth/mth -0.1 0.1 0.0 Producer price index 99.0 99.1 97.8 change yr/yr 1.2 1.3 -2.3 change mth/mth -0.1 0.1 0.0 Import price index 97.3 97.5 97.4 change yr/yr -0.1 0.1 -2.6 change mth/mth -0.3 0.0 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 1.3 1.4 -2.6

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -0.2 0.0 -3.9

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.