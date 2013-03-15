FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.1 pct yr/yr in Feb
March 15, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.1 percent in February from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

It said producer prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.7 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Combined index 98.5 98.4 98.4 change yr/yr 0.1 0.8 -1.9 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.1 0.8 Producer price index 99.0 99.0 98.5 change yr/yr 0.4 1.2 -1.5 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 0.8 Import price index 97.6 97.3 98.3 change yr/yr -0.7 -0.1 -2.6 change mth/mth 0.4 -0.3 0.9 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.3 1.3 -1.6

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -0.2 -0.2 -3.5

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
