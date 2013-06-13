TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.2 pct yr/yr in May

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.2 percent in May from a year ago and were 0.3 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.2 percent.

KEY FIGURES

May ‘13 Apr ‘13 May ‘12 Combined index 98.3 98.6 98.5 change yr/yr -0.2 -0.1 -2.3 change mth/mth -0.3 0.2 -0.2 Producer price index 98.9 99.2 98.6 change yr/yr 0.3 0.7 -1.2 change mth/mth -0.3 0.2 0.1 Import price index 97.0 97.5 98.2 change yr/yr -1.2 -1.5 -4.5 change mth/mth -0.4 0.0 -0.8 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.4 0.8 -1.2

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.2 -0.6 -4.6

