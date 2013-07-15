TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.2 pct yr/yr in June

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.2 percent in June from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said producer prices rose 0.5 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.3 percent.

KEY FIGURES

June ‘13 May ‘13 June ‘12 Combined index 98.4 98.3 98.2 change yr/yr 0.2 -0.2 -2.2 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.3 -0.3 Producer price index 99.0 98.9 98.5 change yr/yr 0.5 0.3 -1.2 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.3 -0.1 Import price index 97.1 97.0 97.4 change yr/yr -0.3 -1.2 -0.8 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.4 -4.1 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.5 0.8 -1.2

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.3 -0.6 -4.6

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...