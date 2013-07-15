FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.2 pct yr/yr in June
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
July 15, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.2 pct yr/yr in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.2 percent in June from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said producer prices rose 0.5 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.3 percent.

KEY FIGURES

June ‘13 May ‘13 June ‘12 Combined index 98.4 98.3 98.2 change yr/yr 0.2 -0.2 -2.2 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.3 -0.3 Producer price index 99.0 98.9 98.5 change yr/yr 0.5 0.3 -1.2 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.3 -0.1 Import price index 97.1 97.0 97.4 change yr/yr -0.3 -1.2 -0.8 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.4 -4.1 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.5 0.8 -1.2

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.3 -0.6 -4.6

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.