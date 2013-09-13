FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.2 pct yr/yr in Aug
September 13, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.2 pct yr/yr in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.2 percent in August from a year ago and were also 0.2 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday

It said producer prices rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, while import prices were flat.

KEY FIGURES

Aug ‘13 July ‘13 Aug ‘12 Combined index 98.5 98.4 98.3 change yr/yr 0.2 0.5 -0.1 change mth/mth 0.2 0.0 0.5 Producer price index 99.0 99.0 98.7 change yr/yr 0.3 0.5 0.3 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 0.3 Import price index 97.5 97.1 97.5 change yr/yr 0.0 0.4 -1.0 change mth/mth 0.5 0.0 0.9 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.1 0.4 0.1

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.4 0.4 -2.4

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
