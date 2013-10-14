FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices unchanged yr/yr in Sept
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 14, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices unchanged yr/yr in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices were unchanged in September from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said producer prices rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.6 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Sept ‘13 Aug ‘13 Sept ‘12 Combined index 98.6 98.5 98.7 change yr/yr 0.0 0.2 0.3 change mth/mth 0.1 0.2 0.3 Producer price index 99.1 99.0 98.8 change yr/yr 0.3 0.3 0.4 change mth/mth 0.1 0.0 0.1 Import price index 97.7 97.5 98.3 change yr/yr -0.6 0.0 0.1 change mth/mth 0.2 0.5 0.8 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.1 0.1 0.1

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.4 0.4 -2.2

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.