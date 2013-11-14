FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.3 pct yr/yr in Oct
November 14, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.3 pct yr/yr in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.3 percent in October from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices were flat year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.2 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Oct ‘13 Sept ‘13 Oct ‘12 Combined index 98.2 98.6 98.6 change yr/yr -0.3 0.0 0.4 change mth/mth -0.4 0.1 -0.1 Producer price index 98.9 99.1 98.8 change yr/yr 0.0 0.3 0.5 change mth/mth -0.2 0.1 0.0 Import price index 96.8 97.7 98.0 change yr/yr -1.2 -0.6 0.3 change mth/mth -0.9 0.2 -0.3 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.0 0.1 0.3

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.2 0.4 -1.0

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
