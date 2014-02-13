FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.3 pct yr/yr in Jan
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 13, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.3 pct yr/yr in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell in January from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices fell 0.1 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.6 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013 Combined index 98.1 98.1 98.4 change yr/yr -0.3 -0.4 0.8 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.8 99.0 change yr/yr -0.1 -0.2 1.2 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Import price index 96.6 96.7 97.3 change yr/yr -0.6 -0.9 -0.1 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.3 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.2 -0.4 1.3

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.3 0.0 -0.2

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median: -0.3

High: -0.1

Low: -0.4

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.