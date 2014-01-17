TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.4 pct yr/yr in Dec

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.4 percent in December from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

It said producer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.9 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Dec ‘13 Nov ‘13 Dec ‘12 Combined index 98.1 98.1 98.6 change yr/yr -0.4 -0.4 1.0 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.8 99.1 change yr/yr -0.2 -0.2 1.3 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 0.1 Import price index 96.7 96.6 97.5 change yr/yr -0.9 -1.0 0.1 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.2 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.4 -0.4 1.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.0 0.0 0.0

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...