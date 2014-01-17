FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.4 pct yr/yr in Dec
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
January 17, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.4 pct yr/yr in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.4 percent in December from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

It said producer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.9 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Dec ‘13 Nov ‘13 Dec ‘12 Combined index 98.1 98.1 98.6 change yr/yr -0.4 -0.4 1.0 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.8 99.1 change yr/yr -0.2 -0.2 1.3 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 0.1 Import price index 96.7 96.6 97.5 change yr/yr -0.9 -1.0 0.1 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.2 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.4 -0.4 1.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.0 0.0 0.0

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.