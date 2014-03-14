FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.8 pct yr/yr in February
March 14, 2014

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.8 pct yr/yr in February

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.8 percent in February from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

It said producer prices fell 0.4 percent year-on-year, while import prices were down 1.7 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Feb 2013 Combined index 97.7 98.1 98.5 change yr/yr -0.8 -0.3 0.1 change mth/mth -0.4 0.0 0.1 Producer price index 98.6 98.8 99.0 change yr/yr -0.4 -0.1 0.4 change mth/mth -0.3 0.0 0.0 Import price index 95.9 96.6 97.6 change yr/yr -1.7 -0.6 -0.7 change mth/mth -0.8 0.0 0.4 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.3 -0.2 0.3

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -0.4 0.3 -0.2

