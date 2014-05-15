FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 1.2 pct yr/yr in April
May 15, 2014

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 1.2 pct yr/yr in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 1.2 percent in April from a year ago and were 0.3 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices fell 0.8 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 2 percent.

KEY FIGURES

April 2014 March 2014 April 2013 Combined index 97.5 97.8 98.6 change yr/yr -1.2 -0.7 -0.1 change mth/mth -0.3 0.0 0.2 Producer price index 98.4 98.6 99.2 change yr/yr -0.8 -0.4 0.7 change mth/mth -0.2 0.0 0.2 Import price index 95.5 96.0 97.5 change yr/yr -2.0 -1.5 -1.5 change mth/mth -0.5 0.1 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.8 -0.3 0.8

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -0.7 -0.4 -0.6

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median -0.5

High -0.5

Low -0.5

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
