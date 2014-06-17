FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.8 pct yr/yr in May
June 17, 2014

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.8 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.8 percent in May from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

It said producer prices fell 0.5 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.4 percent.

KEY FIGURES

May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Combined index 97.5 97.5 98.3 change yr/yr -0.8 -1.2 -0.2 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.3 -0.3 Producer price index 98.4 98.4 98.9 change yr/yr -0.5 -0.8 0.3 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.2 -0.3 Import price index 95.7 95.5 97.0 change yr/yr -1.4 -2.0 -1.2 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.5 -0.4 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.6 -0.8 0.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.3 -0.7 0.2

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
