TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 1.4 pct yr/yr in Sept
#Intel
October 14, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 1.4 pct yr/yr in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 1.4 percent in September from a year ago and were 0.1 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

It said producer prices fell 1.0 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 2.3 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Sept 2014 Aug 2014 Sept 2013 Combined index 97.3 97.3 98.6 change yr/yr -1.4 -1.2 0.0 change mth/mth -0.1 -0.2 0.1 Producer price index 98.1 98.1 99.1 change yr/yr -1.0 -0.9 0.3 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.2 0.1 Import price index 95.5 95.7 97.7 change yr/yr -2.3 -1.9 -0.6 change mth/mth -0.2 -0.2 0.2 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.8 -0.8 0.1

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.3 -1.4 0.4

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

