FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 2.1 pct yr/yr in Dec
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 2.1 pct yr/yr in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Zurich, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Swiss producer and import prices fell 2.1 percent in December from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday

It said producer prices fell 1.7 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 3.0 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2013 Combined index 96.1 96.5 98.1 change yr/yr -2.1 -1.6 -0.4 change mth/mth -0.4 -0.7 0.0 Producer price index 97.2 97.4 98.8 change yr/yr -1.7 -1.4 -0.2 change mth/mth -0.2 -0.7 0.0 Import price index 93.7 94.6 96.7 change yr/yr -3.0 -2.1 -0.9 change mth/mth -0.9 -0.7 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -1.1 -1.1 -0.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.2 -1.2 0.0

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.