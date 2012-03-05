FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 4.4 pct yr/yr in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 4.4 percent in January in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were up 1.6 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Jan ‘12 Dec ‘11

Retail sales total 4.4 1.7

Retail sales ex fuel 4.2 1.7

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.9 0.7

* Non-food sales 5.3 1.8

December figures as revised

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

