TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 4.4 pct yr/yr in Jan

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 4.4 percent in January in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were up 1.6 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Jan ‘12 Dec ‘11
Retail sales total 4.4 1.7
Retail sales ex fuel 4.2 1.7
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.9 0.7
* Non-food sales 5.3 1.8
December figures as revised
