TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.8 pct yr/yr in Feb

ZURICH, April 2 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 0.8 percent in real terms in February versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were down 1.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Feb ‘12 Jan ‘12
Retail sales total 0.8 4.7
Retail sales ex fuel 0.4 4.6
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 0.3 2.0
* Non-food sales -0.5 5.8
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...