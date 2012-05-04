FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 4.2 pct yr/yr in March
May 4, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 4.2 pct yr/yr in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 4.2 percent in real terms in March versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales were up 2.2 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

March ‘12 Feb ‘12

Retail sales total 4.2 0.8

Retail sales ex fuel 3.5 0.6

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 3.0 0.3

* Non-food sales 3.6 -0.2

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

