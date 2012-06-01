FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales stagnate in April
June 1, 2012 / 7:18 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales stagnate in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales were up 0.1 percent in April real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales were down 1.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Apr. 2012 March 2012

Retail sales total 0.1 4.7

Retail sales ex fuel -0.3 4.3

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -2.5 3.0

* Non-food sales 0.4 4.4

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

