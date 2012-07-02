FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 6.2 pct yr/yr in May
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2012 / 7:17 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 6.2 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 6.2 percent in May in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were up 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

May ‘12 Apr ‘12

Retail sales total 6.2 0.2

Retail sales ex fuel 6.0 -0.1

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 3.7 -2.6

* Non-food sales 6.8 0.8

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

