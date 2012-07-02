TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 6.2 pct yr/yr in May

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 6.2 percent in May in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were up 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
May ‘12 Apr ‘12
Retail sales total 6.2 0.2
Retail sales ex fuel 6.0 -0.1
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 3.7 -2.6
* Non-food sales 6.8 0.8
