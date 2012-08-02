TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.7 pct yr/yr in June

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 3.7 percent in June real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Sales were up 0.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
June ‘12
Retail sales total 3.7
Retail sales ex fuel 3.5
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 2.4
* Non-food sales 3.3
