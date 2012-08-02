FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.7 pct yr/yr in June
August 2, 2012

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.7 pct yr/yr in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 3.7 percent in June real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Sales were up 0.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

June ‘12

Retail sales total 3.7

Retail sales ex fuel 3.5

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 2.4

* Non-food sales 3.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
