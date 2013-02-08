TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 5.1 pct yr/yr in Dec

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 5.1 percent in real terms in December versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
Sales were 1.2 percent higher compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Dec 2012 Nov 2012
Retail sales total 5.1 3.0
Retail sales ex fuel 4.9 2.7
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 3.6 1.6
* Non-food sales 5.3 2.8
