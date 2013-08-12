TABLE-Swiss June retail sales up 2.3 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 2.3 percent in June in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were up 0.5 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
June May
Retail sales total 2.3 1.5
Retail sales ex fuel 2.0 1.6
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -1.3 -0.6
* Non-food sales 4.0 2.3
