TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.2 pct yr/yr in July
September 3, 2012 / 7:17 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.2 pct yr/yr in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales for July rose 3.2 percent in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales fell 0.4 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

July ‘12 June ‘12

Retail sales total 3.2 3.3

Retail sales ex fuel 3.0 3.1

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.5 1.8

* Non-food sales 3.5 3.1

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

